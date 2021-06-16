Day Wrecker reviews
G........E
June 16, 2021
Best I've ever smoked. Honestly, it was like eating 3 Valium WITHOUT the retardation. Man, was I on point. It smelled amazing and tasted even better. This was years ago, mind you. Only time I've ever come across that strain in my 20+ years experience.
T........y
September 17, 2021
What a great strain!!! Big beautiful dense buds that have a pungent smell that could be described as an earthy/diesel smell. The high is indica dominant very hard hitting strain that will stop you dead in your tracks like I said what a great strain.
m........2
March 9, 2024
very mellow high which i enjoy. hate the taste tho