Hybrid
Daybreak Delight is a sativa-dominant hybrid that brings a burst of sunshine to your session with bright citrus and subtle bread-like undertones layered over a skunky base. Bred from 64 Sunrise × Modified Muffins, this strain delivers a lively, uplifting high that enhances focus, drive, and mood — perfect for daytime use, creative projects, or getting into your flow. Its refreshing flavor and energizing effects make Daybreak Delight a standout choice for fans of uplifting sativas and bright terpene profiles. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
