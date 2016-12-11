Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very introspective, relaxing strain. Excellent for calming with a hint of anxiety if you ingest too much alone. Enables you to think, deeply, figure out your life type of stuff. Very strong pungent cheese smell which has Skunky undertones. Disapproving neighbors will not be happy when you bring this...
Definitely tastes like cheese!!! Enjoying a few bowls with some broccoli and cheddar soup lol :) Great head high along with a chill body relaxation, and a full flavored cheesy dense smoke, easy to inhale (flower) NO COUGH. Great smoke in my opinion. Daytime or nighttime, but I can't emphasize enough...
I really loved smoking this flower while out in nature, taking in the phenomenal Fall colors. While many strains are great for exploring the outdoors, they are usually very high-energy Sativas. Well, this one is more for getting a chair or hammock and just hanging out in a rather meditative at-one-...