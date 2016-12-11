ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Deep Cheese reviews

Avatar for Casnm
Member since 2019
9/24/19 It says it's not available in Albuquerque but my husband and I have some! Smells and taste good. Got it from one of our local dispensers.
Avatar for okayyoshi
Member since 2018
It's okay. Short lasting experience. Pretty deep, but not enough. Calm and natural - it's awesome to take a walk after smoking it.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for TheBal
Member since 2017
Very introspective, relaxing strain. Excellent for calming with a hint of anxiety if you ingest too much alone. Enables you to think, deeply, figure out your life type of stuff. Very strong pungent cheese smell which has Skunky undertones. Disapproving neighbors will not be happy when you bring this...
CreativeHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for GroovyColeman
Member since 2016
Definitely tastes like cheese!!! Enjoying a few bowls with some broccoli and cheddar soup lol :) Great head high along with a chill body relaxation, and a full flavored cheesy dense smoke, easy to inhale (flower) NO COUGH. Great smoke in my opinion. Daytime or nighttime, but I can't emphasize enough...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jay121
Member since 2016
Have not smoked in over 9 years and decided to give it a shot again. I was really relaxed with this strain. Not to big of a head rush, was able to sit around enjoy a movie and just have a good time.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Prosuh
Member since 2016
Really enjoyed this strain! The high was really relaxing and overall a calming experience. I would rate this a 5 but personally I don't like the taste after a while. A little too cheesy for me.
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I really loved smoking this flower while out in nature, taking in the phenomenal Fall colors. While many strains are great for exploring the outdoors, they are usually very high-energy Sativas. Well, this one is more for getting a chair or hammock and just hanging out in a rather meditative at-one-...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for migirk
Member since 2016
Very mellowing effects; definitely feel the indica. Not as cerebral a high for me.
