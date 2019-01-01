ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. ADD/ADHD

ADD/ADHD

Strains that may help this condition.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly White Gold flower
White Gold
FocusedLeafly Primus flower
Primus
HappyLeafly Fruit Punch flower
Fruit Punch
EnergeticLeafly Jesus OG flower
Jesus OG
FocusedLeafly Recon flower
Recon
EuphoricLeafly Alice in Wonderland flower
Alice in Wonderland
FocusedLeafly Game Changer flower
Game Changer
ArousedLeafly Bubblegum Kush flower
Bubblegum Kush
HungryLeafly JGR flower
JGR
RelaxedLeafly Platinum Wreck flower
Platinum Wreck
GigglyLeafly Oregon Diesel flower
Oregon Diesel
HappyLeafly Confidential Cheese flower
Confidential Cheese
Aroused