Desert Snow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Desert Snow.
Desert Snow strain effects
Desert Snow strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Desert Snow reviews
b........0
October 19, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Dry mouth
This is one of, if not THE ABSOLUTE BEST strains I have ever tasted! I had the pleasure of tasting it when I went to Las Vegas.