Hybrid

Des*Tar Bx

Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Des*Tar Bx is a cross between Des*Tar and Ms. Universe #10. The high is uplifting, leaving you relaxed while allowing you to go about your day unencumbered. Its aroma is comprised of ripe grape and pineapple with a skunky, hashy finish.

Avatar for Tsmackmc420
Member since 2019
stanky!!! garlicky onions
Euphoric
