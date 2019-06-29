Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Des*Tar Bx is a cross between Des*Tar and Ms. Universe #10. The high is uplifting, leaving you relaxed while allowing you to go about your day unencumbered. Its aroma is comprised of ripe grape and pineapple with a skunky, hashy finish.