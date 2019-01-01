ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Diabla

Diabla

From Washington’s Sky High Gardens comes Diabla, a tasty hybrid treat for all. Buds come in a dense football-like shape with a light green hue that is accompanied by stark orange hairs. This strain is fruity and pungent with a flavor similar to chewable vitamins from your childhood. Give Diabla a shot if you are looking for a strain that won’t overwhelm you.

