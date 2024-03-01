Dognanaz reviews
S........0
March 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Bought half ounce value zip bag from canna provisions so my expectations weren't high. But I was impressed smoked half a wood and was lit. Dark gray ass very earthy Def Chem dog vibes which isn't a bad thing at all! Light hints of fruit as well.
t........f
October 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Dognanaz is my favorite of the current strains from the legendary Chemdog’s Smash Hits Cannabis. A true 50/50 hybrid that brings the best of both worlds and packs enough punch for this old stoner. Keep the Hits coming!