Dojo Kush effects are mostly calming.
Dojo Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Dojo Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, sleepy, and energetic. Dojo Kush has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dojo Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
