Don's Ghost reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Don's Ghost.

Avatar for 40thStreetBlack
Member since 2019
Most powerful weed I have ever smoked next to OCD in Seattle... had good and bad feelings after smoking this. Paranoia will kick in if your mood isn't right. You don't need much-- One too many hits feels like acid...No Joke Kids don't try this at home
EuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for Creases
Member since 2018
Absolutely love this strain! It has quite the kick but is a great mix of Indica and sativa. Just be careful a little can go a long way. Beginners beware! It has quickly became one of my favorites.
