Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Don's Ghost.
Reviews
2
40thStreetBlack
Member since 2019
Most powerful weed I have ever smoked next to OCD in Seattle... had good and bad feelings after smoking this. Paranoia will kick in if your mood isn't right. You don't need much-- One too many hits feels like acid...No Joke
Kids don't try this at home