ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Doobie Howser
Hybrid

Doobie Howser

Be the first to review!
No effects reported
Strain Details

Doobie Howser is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing 91 Affie and LAX. This strain was bred specifically to help with chronic pain, autism, and sleeping disorders. When smoked in large quantities, Doobie Howser provides sativa-leaning effects. Doobie Howser will make you feel sedated and at ease.

Find Doobie Howser nearby

Shop local
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Doobie Howser reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strains similar to Doobie Howser

We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight