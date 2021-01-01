Doobie Howser is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing 91 Affie and LAX. This strain was bred specifically to help with chronic pain, autism, and sleeping disorders. When smoked in large quantities, Doobie Howser provides sativa-leaning effects. Doobie Howser will make you feel sedated and at ease.
Strain Details
