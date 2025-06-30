i last smoked this a few years ago, but this strain just got put on this site for review, so i'm making one now. i remember colors being very vivid when the high came on. video games were very enjoyable to look at. i loved being outside and looking at the streetlights as my friend drove me home. i do think it is best suited for people who have high tolerances, because it did feel stronger than a typical strain. but it was pretty cool. very tingly body high. very nice for any stoner