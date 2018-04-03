ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dream Machine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream Machine.

Avatar for Sunni215
Member since 2014
This was a pleasant strain. It was very relaxing but not too relaxed. Did make me alittle hungry but not eat the whole kitchen hungry. Idk if it was because i was tired but i took 1 of the best naps afterwards.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JackHerer21
Member since 2016
Amazing strain. Beautiful colors, dark almost black buds, fruity smell and great for sleep, pain and arousal :-)
feelings
Avatar for Professorspliff
Member since 2018
I love this indica, it is very potent and robust in flavor(Taste) like a fine wine out the vineyard Dream machine has the sweet and sour highlights of all the classic dreams. Mellow way out with the Dream machine! This one sneaks up on you with each pull! A constant state of relaxation and chill ...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
