Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream Machine.
Reviews
3
Sunni215
Member since 2014
This was a pleasant strain. It was very relaxing but not too relaxed. Did make me alittle hungry but not eat the whole kitchen hungry. Idk if it was because i was tired but i took 1 of the best naps afterwards.
I love this indica, it is very potent and robust in flavor(Taste) like a fine wine out the vineyard Dream machine has the sweet and sour highlights of all the classic dreams. Mellow way out with the Dream machine! This one sneaks up on you with each pull! A constant state of relaxation and chill ...