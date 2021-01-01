Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Dream Weaver #3

Dream Weaver #3

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 23%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Dream Weaver #3 is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Dream Weaver #3. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Dream Weaver #3 near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Dream Weaver #3

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Dream Weaver #3 reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Strain spotlight