Durban Gushers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban Gushers.
Durban Gushers strain effects
Durban Gushers reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
O........o
January 26, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
I've been living with multiple sclerosis since 2001. I've also been smoking weed since 1985. This strain in concentrated form is my go to strain, for pain, stress and anxiety relief.
w........5
December 31, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Just got this strain today. Full spectrum disposable. Let me just say… ive got a new fav strain
j........s
September 12, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Dry eyes
Got this strain in a disposable cart,full spectrum by Ghost. Great daytime strain.
E........6
June 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Had this in the concentrate form. Amazing flavor and aroma. Very relaxing for a sativa hybrid. Love it.
w........n
February 24, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Taste grate make me feel amasing nice strain !
U........8
July 15, 2023
Taste like gushers.
s........7
April 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
I just tried this for the first time. I usually stay away from sativia but this blend sounding appealing. It turned out to be very pleasant and uplifting without making me too hyper. Very pleased overall!! The only downside was a minor headache as it wears off. Nothing a toke of a little Indica cannot cure 👍