Durban Gushers reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban Gushers.

Durban Gushers strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Durban Gushers strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress

January 26, 2024
I've been living with multiple sclerosis since 2001. I've also been smoking weed since 1985. This strain in concentrated form is my go to strain, for pain, stress and anxiety relief.
5 people found this helpful
December 31, 2023
Just got this strain today. Full spectrum disposable. Let me just say… ive got a new fav strain
2 people found this helpful
September 12, 2024
Got this strain in a disposable cart,full spectrum by Ghost. Great daytime strain.
June 18, 2024
Had this in the concentrate form. Amazing flavor and aroma. Very relaxing for a sativa hybrid. Love it.
February 24, 2024
Taste grate make me feel amasing nice strain !
July 15, 2023
Taste like gushers.
April 22, 2024
I just tried this for the first time. I usually stay away from sativia but this blend sounding appealing. It turned out to be very pleasant and uplifting without making me too hyper. Very pleased overall!! The only downside was a minor headache as it wears off. Nothing a toke of a little Indica cannot cure 👍

