Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Ectoplasm

Ectoplasm

aka Ektoplasm

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$0.00
HybridTHC 9%CBD 7%
Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Ectoplasm is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Ectoplasm - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Ectoplasm near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Ectoplasm

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Ectoplasm reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Strain spotlight