El Patron strain effects
b........d
September 6, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
This one was quite surprising. Effects were pretty relaxing. Reminds me of the Maui Wowie. Uplifts your mood without any paranoia.
p........i
September 23, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
was that great i forget to write the review, feeled so high, laying on the bed feels amazing, playing on computer with friends was fun 5/5
m........1
Yesterday
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Quite an uplifting and especially motivating one