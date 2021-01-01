Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Exotic Kush

Hybrid
Picture of Exotic Kush
stock photo similar to exotic kush
THC 27%CBG 1%Myrcene

Exotic Kush potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Exotic Kush is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Exotic Kush. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Exotic Kush near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Exotic Kush nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Exotic Kush

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Exotic Kush reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Exotic Kush terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Exotic Kush is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and limonene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Limonene(citrus)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Exotic Kush