Extraterrestrial Bananas
aka Extraterrestrial Banana
Extraterrestrial Bananas
EtB
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Berry
Sweet
Vanilla
Extraterrestrial Bananas effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
Extraterrestrial Bananas, also known as Extraterrestrial Banana,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and talkative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Extraterrestrial Bananas, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Extraterrestrial BananasOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Extraterrestrial Bananas strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Extraterrestrial Bananas strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Extraterrestrial Bananas products near you
Similar to Extraterrestrial Bananas near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Extraterrestrial Bananas strain reviews(18)
Read all reviews
k........8
March 26, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
M........3
April 16, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Tingly
E........3
September 9, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy