Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
With a mysterious origin, F-Cut OG was brought to the world’s attention when consumer The Dankiest posted pictures of the plant in the old ICMag forums. The strain has stronger traits than other kush varieties, and it’s commonly used in crosses by Archive Seed Bank, producing pungent pine and earth aromas.