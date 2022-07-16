F1 Durb reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain F1 Durb.
F1 Durb strain effects
F1 Durb reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........i
July 16, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
STRAIGHT FIRE. Very euphoric, literally felt like I was floating while just vibing to life.
D........4
December 26, 2021
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Nice buds mellow high with horrendous munchies lol wouldnt have it any other way
g........c
November 26, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
wake n bake
L........d
June 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I have been in love with this strain from day one !! It must be purple and gold haired it's a taste and feel you will never forget it's one of a kind I suggest Sunset Sherbet or Cherry Pie if you can't find the real deal and you can't I haven't 8 yrs looking Hard 😉
d........d
November 23, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
this strain caused munchies and some arousal, while giving energy and focus.