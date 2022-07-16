F1 Durb reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain F1 Durb.

F1 Durb strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

F1 Durb strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Asthma
    20% of people say it helps with Asthma

July 16, 2022
STRAIGHT FIRE. Very euphoric, literally felt like I was floating while just vibing to life.
December 26, 2021
Nice buds mellow high with horrendous munchies lol wouldnt have it any other way
November 26, 2021
wake n bake
June 8, 2024
I have been in love with this strain from day one !! It must be purple and gold haired it's a taste and feel you will never forget it's one of a kind I suggest Sunset Sherbet or Cherry Pie if you can't find the real deal and you can't I haven't 8 yrs looking Hard 😉
November 23, 2024
this strain caused munchies and some arousal, while giving energy and focus.

