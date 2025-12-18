The buds were attractive: lush, compact, and pointy with orange/brown hairs and lightly trichome-d. First whiff is a little citrus, a little cheese, a little diesel-- a very well rounded scent for a hybrid in general, as I would perceive it. Hits smooth with a bold, musky fragrance that holds with its pre-burn notes but (this sounds crazy) a bit reminiscent of cheese pizza. The high THC level made the effects hit me immediately. I experienced an active (but not frantic) yet relaxing body buzz which allowed me to move freely, complete some housekeeping, while feeling happy and calm grooving to some tunes. This strain also stimulated my appetite enough worthy of a note. All in all: 7.5 - 8/10, personally. Give it a go! :D

