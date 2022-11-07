Fallen Soldiers
Fallen Soldiers effects are mostly energizing.
Fallen Soldiers strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
November 7, 2022
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
This strain is very potent and will leave you productive and very much conscious. I thought with the low level of THC, it would make it less easy to feel, but it sure will slowly improve your mood and uplift your body keeping you wanting to keep rolling it up.