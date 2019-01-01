ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fast Caramelic
  • Leafly flower of Fast Caramelic

Hybrid

Fast Caramelic

Fast Caramelic

A cross of Big Bud and Caramellow, Fast Caramelic puts out a sweet candy smell and a tasty caramel flavor. With big yields and a quick flowering period, Fast Caramelic is a concentrate producer’s dream. Along with its flavor profile and fast turnaround is a sedative high that will put you in the couch for hours on end. Give this strain a try on a lazy sunday when rest and relaxation is on the agenda.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review