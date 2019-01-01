Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A cross of Big Bud and Caramellow, Fast Caramelic puts out a sweet candy smell and a tasty caramel flavor. With big yields and a quick flowering period, Fast Caramelic is a concentrate producer’s dream. Along with its flavor profile and fast turnaround is a sedative high that will put you in the couch for hours on end. Give this strain a try on a lazy sunday when rest and relaxation is on the agenda.