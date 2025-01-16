Fat Bastard reviews
Fat Bastard strain effects
d........1
January 16, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very diesel. Also very good. Very euphoric and relaxed.
d........i
November 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I don't know much about it,I tried some a friend grew for the first time. It is very pungent,I don't know if you want to saumy it's ammonia in taste and flavor but it definitely reminds me of something like a "diesel strain" in flavor.