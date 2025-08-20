Fat Puffy
Fat Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Fat Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Fatso. We are still learning about Fat Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fat Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Fat PuffyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fat Puffy products near you
Similar to Fat Puffy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Fat Puffy strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
a........t
August 20, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Pretty good