Hybrid
Finesse CBD
No effects reported
Strain Details
Finesse CBD is a hybrid CBD marijuana strain made by crossing Finola Auto with Super Sour CBD. Containing little to no THC, this strain is a great choice for those looking to extract or produce CBD concentrates that don’t have psychoactive properties. Finesse CBD features sour haze and earthy gas flavors. Growers say this strain has a 35-49 day flowering cycle.
Shop local
write a review
Shop deals on weed near you
We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects