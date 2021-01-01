ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Finesse CBD
Hybrid

Finesse CBD

Be the first to review!
No effects reported
Strain Details

Finesse CBD is a hybrid CBD marijuana strain made by crossing Finola Auto with Super Sour CBD. Containing little to no THC, this strain is a great choice for those looking to extract or produce CBD concentrates that don’t have psychoactive properties. Finesse CBD features sour haze and earthy gas flavors. Growers say this strain has a 35-49 day flowering cycle.

Find Finesse CBD nearby

Shop local
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Finesse CBD reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strains similar to Finesse CBD

We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight