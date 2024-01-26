Fire Lady reviews
Fire Lady strain effects
Fire Lady strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........1
January 26, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Nice relaxing high. Careful for new users, as it is quite potent and sneaks up on you.