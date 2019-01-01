Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Gage Green Group, Flight 813 is a cross between Mandala’s 8 Miles High and Mr. Nice’s G13 Skunk. Consumers should expect a complex terpene profile including vanilla, lemons, and various other herbs, while the high is upbeat and pleasant.