Bred by Gage Green Group, Flight 813 is a cross between Mandala’s 8 Miles High and Mr. Nice’s G13 Skunk. Consumers should expect a complex terpene profile including vanilla, lemons, and various other herbs, while the high is upbeat and pleasant. 

