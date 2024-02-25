Fortissimo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fortissimo.
Fortissimo strain effects
Fortissimo reviews
a........3
February 25, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
This shit is FIRE. The buds look amazing it has a smell that’s not too strong but will have you curious because it almost smells like coffee or toffee in a way. It smokes very smooth and the stems are pretty soft so there’s no struggle to separate to the stems from the flower itself.
5........z
April 28, 2024
Aroused
Happy
First strain I’ve ever smoked that truly has that pepper smell and taste to it. I’m in love! Great high, great flavor.
M........3
December 13, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
It’s like a warm hug on the inside. Relaxing, euphoric, and just like laying on pillow clouds
b........0
December 28, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Some of the most beautiful buds I’ve ever seen. Glistening sparkles to the naked eye. Highly recommend playing with the magnifying app on your phone and really see the beauty of the hairs and crystals. Strong funk smell packs a punch for sure. One hit and instant feels. Super strong strain. Expensive but stunning, go to theDab303 for best prices.