If you like Chemdawg you will absolutely love this strain. It's like smoking four different Dawgs in one. I just loaded a bowl in my bong after work and I feel very relaxed. I feel like it's going a movie marathon night. Netflix suggestions?
Whew Whee! New top dawg! The nug crumbles up nice and easy! Great for shows!Almost eliminates the need for a grinder...intense head high! True to its description, very dreamy. Followed by a nice body buzz. Overwhelming sense of calmness washes over you!
This was he most euphoric and energetic high I have ever had. I enjoyed some Four Star General before my 8 hour shift at McDonald's and i was very productive. Got many compliments from guests. Time flew by so fast. But this does cause very red eyes. Dont forget the drops for work!