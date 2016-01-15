ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for MavrickKush
Member since 2019
Definitely made me feel like a couch potato. If you want something to help you sleep this is a great option , nothing super notable about the taste, smell, or smoke of the flower.
Avatar for ambervdb
Member since 2019
Tastes amazing and a really nice relaxing high!!! good head buzz right off the bat. The only thing I find is that if you smoke on an empty stomach be prepared for an upset tummy.
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for BudBronsyn
Member since 2016
A very euphoric and uplifting head high that lasted a very long time before the relaxing side kicked in which did not make me sleepy but pleasantly relaxed.
Avatar for SandraBundy
Member since 2016
I just absolutely love this dispensary an the bud they carry I'll be going here from now on
If you like Chemdawg you will absolutely love this strain. It's like smoking four different Dawgs in one. I just loaded a bowl in my bong after work and I feel very relaxed. I feel like it's going a movie marathon night. Netflix suggestions?
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Calhxun
Member since 2015
It's a good, long lasting head high. Even though it did give me pretty bad cotton mouth it is a really good strain. But it tastes great and is very loud.
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for whoofertube85
Member since 2015
Whew Whee! New top dawg! The nug crumbles up nice and easy! Great for shows!Almost eliminates the need for a grinder...intense head high! True to its description, very dreamy. Followed by a nice body buzz. Overwhelming sense of calmness washes over you!
Avatar for himan365
Member since 2016
This was he most euphoric and energetic high I have ever had. I enjoyed some Four Star General before my 8 hour shift at McDonald's and i was very productive. Got many compliments from guests. Time flew by so fast. But this does cause very red eyes. Dont forget the drops for work!
