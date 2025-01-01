stock photo similar to Fried Rice
Fried Rice is a cannabis strain. Fried Rice comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Sloppy Joe x (Fried Ice Cream xGrandpas Gunchest). Fried Rice parent Sloppy Joe is a selection of Fatso x Cheetah Piss that stays squat and chunky. Fried Rice has a savory smell profile that is super funky and hits the head. Leave one of the first reviews of Fried Rice.
