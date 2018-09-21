ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for troy1ne
Member since 2018
This is a very interesting strain. It’s pretty funky in aroma and the high is pretty invigorating. I enjoyed this strain throughout the day and didn’t feel the sleepiness in my experience.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for brooklynsiobhan
Member since 2018
This strain is a great head high and it smells...a lot. The taste is also very different than what I’m used to and it takes an acquired taste. I’m a constant smoker so I tend to smoke a lot throughout the day, and this strain makes me incredibly sleepy after awhile.
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
