Funky Kitty is a groovy hybrid from Highway Hotel that purrs with expressive, laid-back energy. Its skunky, diesel-like aroma is lifted by bright citrus zest and earthy gassy notes, creating an aroma and flavor that’s both bold and refreshing. The effects are a blend of creative inspiration, mellow relaxation, and uplifted focus, making Funky Kitty a great choice when you want to stay present, imaginative, and totally chill. With playful vibes and memorable flavor, Funky Kitty is your go-to for laid-back sessions with a spark. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.