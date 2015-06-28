We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
G13 Widow is my second-in-line-go-to when I can't get my favorite, Girl Scout cookie. Great smoke or vape, I prefer to take one or two hits from a one hit stick throughout the day instead of burning a joint. Makes it last, keeps me moving without munchies, sluggishness or brain fog. Great before and...