  3. G13 Widow
G13 Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain G13 Widow.

Reviews

13

Avatar for Newbery
Member since 2019
Great bud, great high...
Avatar for romchenry
Member since 2016
Its literally the "God" Bud. TRULY marvelous. A work of art.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for EditorMJLife
Member since 2015
G13 Widow is my second-in-line-go-to when I can't get my favorite, Girl Scout cookie. Great smoke or vape, I prefer to take one or two hits from a one hit stick throughout the day instead of burning a joint. Makes it last, keeps me moving without munchies, sluggishness or brain fog. Great before and...
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for Ruy47
Member since 2015
This shit is crazy my nigga ! Has me all over , perfect bud for an extreme high!! I'm on this shit rn my nigga trust me😂😂😂
Avatar for cococarlos
Member since 2015
This stuff is great! fluffy and gets the job done fantasticly. :-) Awesome stuff cop it while you can!!!! sooo fluffy
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for apex14
Member since 2014
really good smelling bud. big beautiful buds. super heavy high
