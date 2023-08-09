Gas Berry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Berry.
Gas Berry strain effects
Gas Berry strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
l........g
August 9, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Even as an experienced user, this strain sent me back to the first time I had ever had cannabis. It makes me focused, to the point it causes a deep, psychoactive euphoria, and enhanced arousal. It is still a body high for the most part, though. :)
j........5
November 8, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Tastes like sour d x with some fire blueberry kush with that og kush taste thrown in shit is fire if you get a chance try this got me chilling feeling good from kullu kush gas berry distilled 1g cart off a few hits felt it off first one though 💯💯👻👻🔥🔥🔥🔥
k........0
October 16, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
It was a very natural flavor that hit quickly giving me a really relaxed, uplifting high that make me feel focused and happy. I smoked about half a blunt and it lasted around an hour or more.
s........o
January 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
i have to say that this strain is pretty strong. I smoke since 10 years and I bring this to my friends house who occasionally smoke and he was somewhere else. so maybe be careful if you are not use to cannabis.
m........3
Yesterday
Hungry
Relaxed
Hella munchies and couch lock, makes you super tired! I’d say smoke this if you don’t have anything to do the rest of the night fr
g........8
March 30, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
This is a amazing strain however in high doses I get a headache and dry mouth and sore eyes I did that the first time cause I took a blinker thinking I'd be fine but what I wasn't thinking about is that it was my first smoke of the day therefore it takes alot less to get high anyways this is really good tasting definitely berry hence the name of the strain anyways yeah