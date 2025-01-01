Gas Drip is a terpene-rich, slightly indica-dominant hybrid and another high-altitude creation from Tahoe-based breeder Ross Miller, engineered for connoisseurs who appreciate depth, frost, and layered complexity. Testing between 27–29% THC, this powerhouse cross unites the gassy banana richness of Gas Nana with the frost-heavy intensity of Drip Station. The result is a standout aroma that blends creamy banana, brown sugar, vanilla, citrus, earth, and pure gas, forming a uniquely stimulating terpene profile. Indoors, Gas Drip finishes in 56–63 days and produces dense, resin-soaked buds with a high calyx-to-leaf ratio—ideal for extraction or top-tier flower. As it approaches senescence, anthocyanins activate, especially in cooler temperatures, painting the buds and leaves in bold purple and lavender hues that match its luxurious flavor and potency. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Gas Drip through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.