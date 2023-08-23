Listen here, if you find Gasolina, hold onto it and don't let go. Gasolina is so relaxing, the inhale was smooth and didn't trigger my asthma. The nugs are sexy, purple black and it smells like gas with Earthy fruity undertone. GAASSSYYY FRUIT. HELLO TALL DARK STRANGER, I'm buying a good chunk before it sells out. I don't feel anxious or paranoid, which is a blessing. It's the type of high that if you smoke, put on the song Gasolina and try to stay awake til the end. GASOLINA I'M TAKING YOU HOME TONIGHT! DAME MÁS GASOLIIIINAAAA