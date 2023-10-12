Gelato Pop reviews
i........r
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain has me relaxed. Got a pretty good buzz off of this. My batch was indoor grown. It doesnt smell loud, its more earthy than anything. Smells like fresh soil. Pretty solid strain forsure
s........x
October 9, 2023
Happy
Hungry
This strain is extremely tasty and its effects are perfect for a cosy evening of gaming. It relaxes you and comforts you. I really enjoy how it tastes
C........3
January 28, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This shit hits like a Kamehameha from goku in super saiyan god stacked with kaioken I felt the urge To go find the dragon balls after smoking this 😂
b........r
July 25, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great buzz
m........8
October 23, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
As someone with a lower tolerance i smoked a full blunt without that green out or too high feeling. Really enjoyable made me feel talkative and honest. Also really affectionate with my bf iykyk😭. I never really taste the flavor of weed but i definitely know when something is nasty and this isn’t nasty. Got some good rest and the high wasnt unnecessarily long it lasted a while but not too the point im like “ bro im tired of being high “
m........2
October 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up a clone, and what a small beautiful plant. High is indica and relaxed. No anxiety or pain.