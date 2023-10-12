As someone with a lower tolerance i smoked a full blunt without that green out or too high feeling. Really enjoyable made me feel talkative and honest. Also really affectionate with my bf iykyk😭. I never really taste the flavor of weed but i definitely know when something is nasty and this isn’t nasty. Got some good rest and the high wasnt unnecessarily long it lasted a while but not too the point im like “ bro im tired of being high “