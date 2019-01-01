Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Ghost Cookies 95 and Cookie Pebbles are crossed to create this strain from Green Team Genetics out of Massachusetts. Ghost Cookies 95 is an extremely resinous cookie-dominant strain backed by a funky OG flavor, while Cookie Pebbles brings in a delicious candied creaminess. Smooth, gassy, and sweet, Ghost Pebbles 95 is a must-try for Cookie and OG fanatics alike.