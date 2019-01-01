ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghost Pebbles 95
  • Leafly flower of Ghost Pebbles 95

Hybrid

Ghost Pebbles 95

Ghost Pebbles 95

Ghost Cookies 95 and Cookie Pebbles are crossed to create this strain from Green Team Genetics out of Massachusetts. Ghost Cookies 95 is an extremely resinous cookie-dominant strain backed by a funky OG flavor, while Cookie Pebbles brings in a delicious candied creaminess. Smooth, gassy, and sweet, Ghost Pebbles 95 is a must-try for Cookie and OG fanatics alike.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review