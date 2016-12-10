ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for CannaCritique
Member since 2019
Ginger Ale is actually a cross between the Princess cut of Jack Herer and Champaigne. Created in Canada in the early 2000s by a renowned breeder who went off radar soon after creating. wonderful strain!
Avatar for Escort83
Member since 2018
very nice, taste and burns real good,takes you were you want to be
Avatar for JChopped
Member since 2019
I picked up an ounce of this at Far West in Detroit, Mi. The smell alone is amazing, the effects are very nice. It smells almost exactly like ginger ale. If you’re in the Detroit, Mi by Far West, this is a must try
Avatar for tkhenry
Member since 2017
I love this strain. Made me relax more than any strain I tried before.
Avatar for TedIn3dee
Member since 2017
Picked this strain up in West Valley AZ overall a very good strain. Defintelty reminded me of sitting down and enjoying a great ginger ale soda. Very good hybrid of legendary Cindy buds were nice and tightly glittered out compact smell of sweet ginger white wine smell.Taste of diesel ginger with swe...
Avatar for youngguns7362
Member since 2015
I had this a while ago in concentration form and mixed into a vape pen. it tasted great but it wasn't the Medicine to relieve me of symptoms I have. I got a head chance and all but no real relief. maybe it was just me but unless I get this for an extremely cheap price, I wouldn't be getting this aga...
Avatar for katherine87
Member since 2016
The feeling of heaviness hit my thighs and I was ready for the couch lol. I definitely found my anti anxiety and pain medication. My back pain is non existent!
