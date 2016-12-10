Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ginger Ale.
Reviews
8
CannaCritique
Member since 2019
Ginger Ale is actually a cross between the Princess cut of Jack Herer and Champaigne. Created in Canada in the early 2000s by a renowned breeder who went off radar soon after creating. wonderful strain!
I picked up an ounce of this at Far West in Detroit, Mi.
The smell alone is amazing, the effects are very nice.
It smells almost exactly like ginger ale.
If you’re in the Detroit, Mi by Far West, this is a must try
Picked this strain up in West Valley AZ overall a very good strain. Defintelty reminded me of sitting down and enjoying a great ginger ale soda. Very good hybrid of legendary Cindy buds were nice and tightly glittered out compact smell of sweet ginger white wine smell.Taste of diesel ginger with swe...
I had this a while ago in concentration form and mixed into a vape pen. it tasted great but it wasn't the Medicine to relieve me of symptoms I have. I got a head chance and all but no real relief. maybe it was just me but unless I get this for an extremely cheap price, I wouldn't be getting this aga...