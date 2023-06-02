This rightfully so rare strain was a joy to smoke as a preroll. It hit me with a rush of good vibes, energy and a healthy dose of the giggles. It’s a definite energy booster and I was able to get my day started nice once the high hit. I felt light as air and full of boundless energy. I have anxiety issues but it helped calm it down more than influence it to go cray. I gotta get the seeds for this one! She’s a keeper. ❤️‍🔥