s........7
June 2, 2023
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
mixed feelings! I grew this plant, it was absolutely stunning and very uniform with a great yield, organic. However, it is super easy to overdo this one. I would have to recommend not to smoke this strain if you are experiencing anxiety.
g........p
September 5, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
The perfect companion to help turn the lights out for the night.
t........k
November 22, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This rightfully so rare strain was a joy to smoke as a preroll. It hit me with a rush of good vibes, energy and a healthy dose of the giggles. It’s a definite energy booster and I was able to get my day started nice once the high hit. I felt light as air and full of boundless energy. I have anxiety issues but it helped calm it down more than influence it to go cray. I gotta get the seeds for this one! She’s a keeper. ❤️🔥
g........6
September 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Instant Mellow. Hits fairly quick.
w........c
November 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I purchased 2.86 gs of Eden Trees strain, it was on sale for $12.50 with tax so I figured I would give it a try. I was very impressed with how the buds looked purple highlighted with bright red hairs. it has a great earthy taste with a hint of fruit. it was a little bit of a creeper as after I was finished smoking a cone I was sitting enjoying the affects and boom it hit me again. it's a head to body type feeling, very enjoyable.
A........e
August 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain is absolutely gorgeous. So dense and full of flavor. I agree it is for more seasoned smokers. So if a newbie to leafly, definitely start slow. It tastes like a sweet diesel. Powerful and potent. Highly recommend for the further healing facilitation of trauma as well as general anxiety/depression. You won’t be disappointed.
m........9
October 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
First time for me with girl crush, but I definitely love it. Very easy and smooth when smoking plus I am as high as I want to be. And that’s with almost 50 years of experience love it and will buy it every time I can.
k........a
September 9, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
A relaxing high, would have been perfect except for the headband effect across the back of my skull. It’s a sensation I really really hate. Funky, kind of pungent taste, but not in a bad way.