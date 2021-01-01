Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Glazed N Confused
  5. Glazed N Confused Reviews

Glazed N Confused reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glazed N Confused.

Glazed N Confused effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3 people reported 11 effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Glazed N Confused near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...