Gludaz is a potent indica-leaning hybrid (≈65% indica / 35% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 24–32%, associated with modern exotic candy-and-gas genetics prized for their dense resin production and heavy-hitting effects. While exact lineage information is limited, Gludaz is known for delivering a loud aromatic profile of sweet candy, creamy dough, diesel funk, and earthy kush layered with hints of berries and citrus zest. Commonly driven by terpenes such as caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, this cultivar produces a smooth, flavorful smoke with lingering sweetness balanced by pungent fuel-heavy depth. Expect a euphoric and mood-elevating cerebral onset that gradually melts into deep body relaxation and tranquil calm, becoming increasingly sedating at higher doses. Rich, flavorful, and powerful, Gludaz is ideal for evening sessions, stress relief, physical relaxation, or unwinding into a mellow, carefree state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!