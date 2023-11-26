GMO Sherbert reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Sherbert.
GMO Sherbert strain effects
GMO Sherbert strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
a........7
November 26, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
WOAH. So, I smoked this strain and my adhd took a BACKSEAT. I’m an author who has had writer’s block for the past 7 months… I felt so powerful typing away at my iPhone notes keyboard. I wrote two movies synopsis and one book AND got ideas I never thought of for the current story I’m working on. Holy hell. I can’t stop laughing either. It’s also great that I pre-ordered Buffalo wings for delivery before smoking because FUCK, I’m hungry. And a lil horn-
M........0
January 11, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Gmo X sherbet: This particular batch I had was 23%thc with terps of b caryophyllene 5mg B myrcene 5mg D limonene 3mg A humulene 2mg was a cool strain “uppity” and relaxed at the same time if I would say .. it Gave me random thoughts a thinking strain art vibes ? Or movie watching, cooking etc … I don’t think it’s good for studying or learning but good convo smoke if that makes sense. I could see this strain having negative effects on someone as in anxiety panic or overthinking maybe do to the gmo cross ? Anyways cheers . Peace!
E........7
December 4, 2023
This is definitely landing in my top reviews of 2023. I was shocked to see it on my regular dispensaries menu thee Mission dispensary in Calumet City, Illinois. I drove across that state line like my butt was on fire LOL grabbed some , it was harvested on 9/10 it has the perfect cure and one of the eights came in three giant Nugs.. also it was over 2% terps😯 27%thc 29.89% total making it possibly the most exotic but I've ever seen and have had the pleasure to smoke, most unique taste that's for sure, also I waited About- 20 minutes and wowsa! very pleased it's an absolute mood booster ,relaxed as can be ,no anxiety which is crucial and I'm excited to hang out with my awesome Kitty Floki and watch my favorite show. This strain is a home run. GMO SHERB BY UP NORTH CALI for the W. I WILL BUY THIS EVERY SINGLE TIME I SEE IT ON THE MENU 💯👽🪩. ✅ CERTIFIED
W........9
May 12, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Incredible for my gastrointestinal inflammation, and makes me extremely hungry. Super beneficial strain for me!
m........1
November 23, 2023
Happy
Hungry
The buzz is damn good. Buy this and nobody’s disappointed but they might be looking for there car keys
9........w
November 19, 2023
Creative
Focused
It’s a GREAT wake ‘n bake strain to pair with your cup of coffee. If you rather wait till the afternoon, I’ve found it helps with staying focused on both home projects and creative tasks.
k........4
December 23, 2023
Anxious
Dizzy
Very disappointed I'm glad I caught it on sale for $30 that's all it's worth and it should be less than that. Nice looking flower smells very sweet the high is very mild. Every since they legalize marijuana it is garbage I don't know what you guys are doing to it but it is terrible. All this overpriced Reggie.People really need to start telling the truth on these reviews. Then they have the new generation vaping and eating gummy bears that's not how you consume marijuana. I miss real reefer
m........n
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
I'm using sugar wax I acquired from the THCA market. I live in a recreational state, but the quality is not up to my standards. The first thing I noticed was my stomach relaxing. 25 years of using cannabis and this was one of my main reasons for usage. I noticed dispensary weed makes my stomach upset and my lungs hurt. I've had both parent stains and like that GMO cookies good qualities carried over without being sedating. The overall happy mood carried over from it's Sherbet parent as well. You can't go wrong with this strain, my buddies all thoroughly enjoyed it as well.