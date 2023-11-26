This is definitely landing in my top reviews of 2023. I was shocked to see it on my regular dispensaries menu thee Mission dispensary in Calumet City, Illinois. I drove across that state line like my butt was on fire LOL grabbed some , it was harvested on 9/10 it has the perfect cure and one of the eights came in three giant Nugs.. also it was over 2% terps😯 27%thc 29.89% total making it possibly the most exotic but I've ever seen and have had the pleasure to smoke, most unique taste that's for sure, also I waited About- 20 minutes and wowsa! very pleased it's an absolute mood booster ,relaxed as can be ,no anxiety which is crucial and I'm excited to hang out with my awesome Kitty Floki and watch my favorite show. This strain is a home run. GMO SHERB BY UP NORTH CALI for the W. I WILL BUY THIS EVERY SINGLE TIME I SEE IT ON THE MENU 💯👽🪩. ✅ CERTIFIED