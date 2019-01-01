ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gnome Walker
  • Leafly flower of Gnome Walker

Hybrid

Gnome Walker

Gnome Walker

Gnome Walker was bred by Gnome Grown out of Oregon. Named because of its similar appearance to Dogwalker, Gnome Walker has a sweet, gassy OG profile that is loud and pronounced. Buds are light green with an abundance of trichomes, and the high has strong cerebral effects that will calm your mind and body. Gnome Walker is a great choice for anyone looking for OG flavors without a heavy high. 

 

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review