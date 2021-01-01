Loading…

Goliath

Hybrid
Picture of Goliath
stock photo similar to goliath
THC 22%CBG 1%Limonene
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
talkative

Goliath is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by In House Genetics. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Goliath - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Goliath effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress

Goliath reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
100% of people taste the flavor citrus
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia

