Perfect for what it says. I'm a very actice 22 year old kid with epilepsy connected to problems with stress and malnutrition. This strain calms me down, reduces any muscle pains, and reminds my brain that my body exists enough to want to relax with some munchies and keep the two connected. And as a ...
I am a medical marijuana patient due to arthritic knees. I have a job that requires both physical activity and mental acuity. I am on my feet much of the day. I am not someone who used marijuana recreationally prior to using it for pain. So this review is from that perspective.
I picked up a cartr...
Set up the Good Medicine and felt smoke so light that it seemed I fucked it up. However once I got the airy taste in, I figured I'd start small with one hit. Took it 6:30 pm after depression spiraled me down from on-edge to 'can't do daily life'. So... a bit of a head-throb effect so far in terms o...