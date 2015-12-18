ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Good Medicine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Good Medicine.

Reviews

37

Avatar for Myway64
Member since 2019
I love this strain but I can’t ever find it? It’s sad because everyone is looking for a high THC and I’m trying to get something for pain! Yes I’ve tried other strains but this one works great for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkative
Avatar for Jwelch98
Member since 2019
Perfect for what it says. I'm a very actice 22 year old kid with epilepsy connected to problems with stress and malnutrition. This strain calms me down, reduces any muscle pains, and reminds my brain that my body exists enough to want to relax with some munchies and keep the two connected. And as a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Sonams
Member since 2018
I am a medical marijuana patient due to arthritic knees. I have a job that requires both physical activity and mental acuity. I am on my feet much of the day. I am not someone who used marijuana recreationally prior to using it for pain. So this review is from that perspective. I picked up a cartr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Stking05674
Member since 2018
Good for someone who wants a body high without head high. Very relaxing. Good for beginners or someone who hates that high feeling.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Flowerpot88
Member since 2018
Used to relieve pain in lower back and knees. I felt energized within 10-30 minutes of vaping strain. I was rid of pain for about two hours before needing to vape again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyUplifted
Avatar for Leafy0713
Member since 2018
Set up the Good Medicine and felt smoke so light that it seemed I fucked it up. However once I got the airy taste in, I figured I'd start small with one hit. Took it 6:30 pm after depression spiraled me down from on-edge to 'can't do daily life'. So... a bit of a head-throb effect so far in terms o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ThatMutha
Member since 2015
I try to use stuff with high CBD content and this works great. I have chronic pain and this stuff helps very good!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Roughn3ckswif3
Member since 2017
I just love this strain. I just wishes I could find it in my town. Took all my pain away and I got to eat something
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHungryTalkativeUplifted