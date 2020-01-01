ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gooey Mendo Haze
Hybrid

Gooey Mendo Haze

Be the first to review!
No effects reported
Strain Details

Gooey Mendo Haze is a cross between Old Mendo Haze and Pure Gooey, which are both exceptionally rare and highly sought-after genetics. Like its parents, Gooey Mendo Haze is known to get those creative juices flowing, however, unlike its parents, it produces a profoundly relaxing experience that can border on sedation if you aren’t an experienced consumer. It is typically lower in THC than other heavy hitters, but don’t let that fool you—the effects of this one stick around for a long time. You’ll smell a wonderful sweet and floral bouquet, with floral notes that linger in your mouth. A supremely tasty experience, Gooey Mendo Haze is a perfect strain for a joint. It produces a mellow mood that is perfect for both laid-back social encounters and dislodging the final lyrics to that song from your brain. 

Strain Details

Gooey Mendo Haze is a cross between Old Mendo Haze and Pure Gooey, which are both exceptionally rare and highly sought-after genetics. Like its parents, Gooey Mendo Haze is known to get those creative juices flowing, however, unlike its parents, it produces a profoundly relaxing experience that can border on sedation if you aren’t an experienced consumer. It is typically lower in THC than other heavy hitters, but don’t let that fool you—the effects of this one stick around for a long time. You’ll smell a wonderful sweet and floral bouquet, with floral notes that linger in your mouth. A supremely tasty experience, Gooey Mendo Haze is a perfect strain for a joint. It produces a mellow mood that is perfect for both laid-back social encounters and dislodging the final lyrics to that song from your brain. 

Find Gooey Mendo Haze nearby

We couldn’t find any near

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Gooey Mendo Haze reviewsNo Reviews

Products with Gooey Mendo Haze

Show all

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strains similar to Gooey Mendo Haze

We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects

Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight