Grapefruitz
Grapefruitz is a cannabis strain of the Original Z line from Terphogz. Grapefruitz is a 70% sativa hybrid cross of Z x Grapefruit Bubblegum. That Grapefruit Bubblegum is some old-school stuff: Agent Orange Gum x Kosher Kush x landrace Pakistani. Yum. Grapefruitz grows well indoors or outdoor, with a medium to high flower yield, and moderate hash yield. Leave a review.
